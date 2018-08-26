Brighton Manager Chris Hughton 'Proud' of His Team Despite 1-0 Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has chosen to take the 'glass is half full' approach, believing that his side's narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool was a 'performance to be proud of'.

The teams last met on the final day of the Premier League last season as Brighton were thumped 4-0 by the Reds, but Saturday's performance from the Seagulls illustrated that they have come a long way in a very short space of time.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Seagulls' attempts to nullify the attacking threat of Liverpool was successful for most of the match, but in the end they just couldn't get the job done from their own attacking point of view in what was a frustrating afternoon for Brighton.

Chris Hughton's side have fully established themselves as a Premier League team, and upon speaking to the BBC, Chris Hughton acknowledges that by stating he was proud of his players.

"It's a performance to be proud of but we're disappointed as well," he said.

"With the form Liverpool are in, you don't get too many opportunities to get something out of the game.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"You know they are going to have chances but we had chances as well. We finished strong and we won't have many better opportunities."

Brighton will face Southampton in the League Cup this week, where they will hope to regain some momentum after winning only one of their first three games. Their next Premier League match against Fulham will be a must-win for the Seagulls if they want to gain some breathing room early in the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)