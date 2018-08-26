Cardiff City Boss Neil Warnock Makes Dubious Statement About Virgil Van Dijk's Defensive Quality

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Never one to shy away from making questionable calls, Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has come out with another bizarre proclamation. 

The Bluebirds' boss is of the opinion that his man, Sol Bamba, is a better all round defender than Liverpool's £75m powerhouse Virgil Van Dijk. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

While this may be hard to process for many who have seen both players, the 69-year-old has far more experience in the game than most. Without being disrespectful, this sort of hot take could suggest age is creeping up on him. 

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warnock said that Bamba, — who was released on a free by Leeds in 2016 — has better defensive qualities than the Dutchman: “I think Van Dijk has got better attributes on the ball than Sol Bamba but I don’t think he is a better defender.


“I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk defensive-wise. I think Van Dijk has got more confidence on the ball and looks easier on the eye, but I don’t think he is better defensively.”

When the station later caught up with Bamba, the Ivorian suggested his manager may have got just a tad unruly: “That was the gaffer being the gaffer.

“He got carried away. I wouldn’t have said that. Definitely not.”

As for Van Dijk, Warnock also revealed to talkSPORT that he wanted to bring the defender in from Celtic when manager of Crystal Palace. Even with the Hoops quoting a bargain figure at that time, Warnock's chief scout disagreed with his assessment:  “When I was at Palace, it was difficult to sign players.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

“I went after the centre-half at Celtic, Van Dijk, and they wanted £6million. I said ‘We have got to buy him, don’t we?'

“The chief scout went to watch him and said, 'He is not very quick, it’s Scottish football.' That was before Southampton came in for him.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)