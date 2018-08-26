Claude Puel Attributes Harry Maguire's Late Winner Against Southampton to Training Ground Work Ethic

Claude Puel has claimed Harry Maguire's late winner in Leicester's 2-1 win over Southampton was made possible due to his hard work on the training field.



After absorbing heavy pressure throughout the first half, Leicester's defence was finally breached early in the second half when Ryan Bertrand let fly on the edge of the area and saw his shot flash past Kasper Schmeichel into the top corner to give the home side the lead.

However, the goal only acted as a wake up call for the visitors as Leicester drew level just four minutes later thanks to a Demarai Gray strike. Things were made more difficult for Southampton when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sent off with 10 minutes to play after receiving a second yellow card for simulation, and in the last minute Leicester took full advantage.



Harry Maguire's strike in the 92nd minute was enough to snatch all three points for the Foxes as they secured back-to-back wins. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Puel praised the English central defender for his performance and his work ethic off the pitch.





He said: "It is a fantastic feeling for him and the rest of the team [to win so late].

"He has good feet. He stays behind at the end of training to try and score set pieces, to work on his free-kicks. He has a good shot and he tries and tries. It was a complete game for him and this team-mates. All the squad defended well in the first half, it was tough to play against Southampton."



The win will have felt even sweeter for Puel who was returning to face his former employer. He was sacked by Southampton in 2017 after taking the club to an eighth-place Premier League finish as well as a League Cup final. Puel was seen storming the pitch in celebration after Maguire's late winner, however insisted his celebrations weren't influenced by his sacking.

He added: "No, no, no: nothing about this, because I have a lot of respect for all the people working at Southampton.





"It was just about the circumstance of the game, and it was a tough game, difficult to play against this team and we have had good desire and a good reaction to keep our calm and to play the second part of the game and to win this time is a fantastic feeling."

