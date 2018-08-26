David Wagner Says His Players 'Fought' for the Point Against Cardiff After Booking

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has said his players "fought" for what was in the end a significant point in their 0-0 draw with Cardiff, after having been reduced to ten men.

The Terriers finished the game with a missing man, after Jonathan Hogg was dismissed for violent conduct midway through the second half.

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City - Premier League

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wagner said: "I think, the first hour, we controlled the game.


"There was one team who wanted to do something in the offence and create opportunities and this was my team. We have known that in the last 10-15 minutes if we keep the tempo high, we will get the space, but unfortunately this was not the case because we went one man down.


"In the end this was a good point for us, the lads fought [for the point]."

The tempo and power dynamic of the game changed dramatically after the interval when Huddersfield midfielder Hogg was dismissed for an incident with Harry Arter in the Terriers' box.


On the replays, tempers are seen to flare between the pair with Hogg reacting aggressively and shoving Arter multiple times. Arter was also shown a yellow card for his involvement in the confrontation.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking about the incident, Wagner said: "The incident, to be totally honest, there were two aggressive players - one was more clever than the other player and unfortunately it was not my player who was clever."

Huddersfield will face Stoke City in midweek in the League Cup, before a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)