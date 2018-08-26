Graeme Souness Says Referee 'Bottled it' on Key Decision in Crystal Palace's Loss to Watford

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Graeme Souness has voiced his disappointment that referee Anthony Taylor did not send off Watford's Etienne Capoue after a poor tackle on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Early in the match, Capoue could be seen raking his studs down the back of Zaha's leg. Anthony Taylor, who was in an excellent position to see the incident, opted to only issue Capoue with a yellow card.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Souness, working as a pundit for Sky Sports during their coverage of the match, was furious that Taylor had not shown a red card to Capoue. He is quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: "Capoue set out to hurt Zaha. Look where the referee is, what is he three, four yards away from it. This is bad when you see it.


"Look at the referee’s positioning. This is one of two things for the referee Anthony Taylor. He’s completely bottled it, look at where the ball is when he makes contact with Zaha’s Achilles. Now for the life of me, how does the referee not see that is a red card.

"It tells me one or two things, he’s completely bottled it or he doesn’t understand football. He is trying to hurt him badly. Normally when you damage your Achilles tendon badly, which Zaha was in real danger of doing there, you’re never the same player again. 

"Watch where the ball is when he makes contact with him. It’s ridiculous and the referee could not have a better view of it. You can’t just say he got it wrong, it’s not as if he got an obscure view, and it’s not as if it’s one of those is it or is it not a red card, that is 100 per cent a red card."

MB Media/GettyImages

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp also agreed that Capoue's challenge was dangerous and malicious, yet Anthony Taylor appeared to disagree.

Despite a late surge from Crystal Palace, Watford managed to hold on and secure an impressive 2-1 victory, leaving them level at the top of the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)