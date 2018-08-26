Juventus Manager Allegri Not Blinded By Perfect Start to the Season As CL Football Looms Closer

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Juventus have started the season perfectly, earning a maximum six points out of six from their first two matches. Goals from Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic sealed a comfortable win at home to Lazio. However manager Massimiliano Allegri knows that with Champions League football just around the corner, his entire team will need to step up to the challenge, not just the starting XI.


After the match Allegri addressed his team's performance, saying (via Football Italia): “It was a different game to Chievo, but above all at the start we were a little hasty. The danger today was to get swept up in the enthusiasm of the stadium for Cristiano Ronaldo’s first at the Stadium and we should’ve had more patience.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“Without Dybala, it becomes more difficult to pass between the lines, but after a while we defended well and did far better in the second half.


“I’m happy with the performance, it was our first head-to-head with one of the other big clubs and it went well.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

“At times we fall asleep, at others we get frenetic, whereas we need more balance throughout. The spaces did open up after a while and we should’ve accelerated when the opponents were more fatigued.''

Allegri went on to express the importance of having a strong squad, not just a strong first eleven, adding: ''It’s one game per week in the first three rounds, but from September 15 onwards there will be midweek Champions League games too and naturally we’ll need everyone. The important thing is that those who come off the bench contribute in the right way.

“I have a very strong squad and have to evaluate everyone. We needed these characteristics in midfield today, but I could take a different approach to Parma.''


Perhaps the only problem for Juventus and Allegri is the form of talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to score his first goal in a competitive fixture for the Serie A champions. On Ronaldo's performance, Allegri made some pragmatic comments stating, “Italian football is completely different to in Spain, Ronaldo understands that, and he is settling in very well. He’s a very humble guy and I’m very pleased with the impact he’s made so far.”


Juventus' next fixture is a visit to newly promoted Parma, who have yet to win this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)