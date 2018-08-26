Man City Boss Guardiola Claims Controversial Wolves Goal Was 'None of My Business' After 1-1 Draw

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to criticise the referee following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, despite the opposition scoring a highly controversial goal against his side.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Guardiola was asked to give his opinion on Willy Boly's goal for the hosts, which clearly struck the Frenchman's arm before nestling into the back of the net. The Catalan coach said: "Of course, Wolves deserve compliments. It's none of my business (whether Boly's goal should prompt the league to introduce VAR).

"The Premier League will decide, and when they decide VAR will be here. When I spoke to the referee (at the end of the match), I was just giving them a compliment about their job. It was a good game. There were too many counter-attacks, but we missed simple passes, and when that happens it is impossible to avoid it."

"We had chances with the players we had, and it was a good point. We played the same level as we played this season and last season - people can imagine how difficult it is to play against a team with nine players behind, good counter-attacks and who use their wingers well and create chances."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

After a high octane first half, in which City hit the woodwork twice in quick succession via strikes from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero, Wolves took a surprise lead in the second half as Boly's controversial effort sent the home fans into hysteria. Aymeric Laporte drew the visitors level soon after, but they were unable to find the winning goal before the final whistle.


City fans will have been frustrated to see their side drop points, especially with their title rivals Liverpool winning against Brighton in the evening kick-off. Guardiola's side will look to bounce back next weekend, when they take on Newcastle United, before another home match against Fulham after the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)