Man City Boss Guardiola Claims Controversial Wolves Goal Was 'None of My Business' After 1-1 Draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to criticise the referee following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, despite the opposition scoring a highly controversial goal against his side.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Guardiola was asked to give his opinion on Willy Boly's goal for the hosts, which clearly struck the Frenchman's arm before nestling into the back of the net. The Catalan coach said: "Of course, Wolves deserve compliments. It's none of my business (whether Boly's goal should prompt the league to introduce VAR).

Wolves take the lead against Manchester City thanks to an astonishing diving header from Willy Boly.

"The Premier League will decide, and when they decide VAR will be here. When I spoke to the referee (at the end of the match), I was just giving them a compliment about their job. It was a good game. There were too many counter-attacks, but we missed simple passes, and when that happens it is impossible to avoid it."

"We had chances with the players we had, and it was a good point. We played the same level as we played this season and last season - people can imagine how difficult it is to play against a team with nine players behind, good counter-attacks and who use their wingers well and create chances."

After a high octane first half, in which City hit the woodwork twice in quick succession via strikes from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero, Wolves took a surprise lead in the second half as Boly's controversial effort sent the home fans into hysteria. Aymeric Laporte drew the visitors level soon after, but they were unable to find the winning goal before the final whistle.





City fans will have been frustrated to see their side drop points, especially with their title rivals Liverpool winning against Brighton in the evening kick-off. Guardiola's side will look to bounce back next weekend, when they take on Newcastle United, before another home match against Fulham after the international break.