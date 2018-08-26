Report Claims Real Madrid Forward Is Becoming Frustrated With His Role Under Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid were forced to make some big changes this summer, following the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, and it appears as though forward Lucas Vazquez is beginning to grow frustrated at his new role in the team.

Zidane was a known fan of Vazquez and regularly selected him as the side's first substitute, and even often including him as a starter. The Spain international made 53 appearances for Real Madrid last season, and was a key part of the side's rotation.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Marca report that Vazquez has not been afforded the same importance by new manager Julen Lopetegui. With Ronaldo's departure, there was a hope among the rest of Real Madrid's forwards that they would be given the chance step up and emerge as stars for the team, but Vazquez may not get that chance.

The report states that Gareth Bale has now become the focal point of the team's attack, whilst Karim Benzema and Isco also remain crucial to Real Madrid.

However, when it comes to the side's preferred substitutes, it appears as though Vazquez has fallen out of favour under Lopetegui. Instead, the manager prefers to utilise Marco Asensio, meaning Vazquez has been forced to settle for brief cameo appearances this season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Spaniard was given around 13 minutes during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Getafe, and was a late substitute during his side's UEFA Super Cup loss to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Marca claim that Vazquez has now fallen down the pecking order at the club, and is only the third option on the substitute's bench, instead of the main choice of Zidane.

NICHOLAS KAMM/GettyImages

However, the report goes on to state that Vazquez is prepared to work hard in order to convince his new manager that he is a reliable option for the side, rather than seek a move before deadline day.

It is worth noting that Vazquez has also played under Lopetegui for the Spanish national side but, when featured in the squad, he was predominantly forced to accept a substitute role.