Tottenham & Juventus Given Boost in Their Pursuit of Signing Anthony Martial for Free Next Summer

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has leased a new property near the club's training ground, giving Tottenham and Juventus a boost in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Reported by The Mirror, Martial's lease on his previous property ran out over the summer, leading many to suggest he could leave the club, although recent developments now imply that the former AS Monaco man is staying in Manchester - for now.

As a result, this will delight Tottenham and Juventus, with the pair interested in signing the 22-year-old according to Calciomercatio, although any such deal would be next summer when Martial's contract expires at Old Trafford. 

Should he fail to agree a move away by the end of the season, or sign a new contract at the club, the Red Devils are at risk of losing Martial for free in 12 months' time, having parted with a fee that rose to £57.6m in order to sign him in 2015.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite showing glimpses of his immense talent, Martial has failed to establish himself as a regular at the club since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with numerous disagreements between the pair well documented.

Martial had been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the recent transfer window, as a whole host of clubs registered an interest in him, and could still leave as some leagues around Europe have opted to keep their window open until the end of August, with Sevilla reportedly monitoring him ahead of the deadline.

Manchester United are set to face another side linked with Martial this Monday in the shape of Tottenham, as they look to bounce back following their poor showing in their last Premier League game at Brighton. 

