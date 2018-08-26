VIDEO: Loris Karius Receives Heroes Welcome in Turkey as Klopp Pays Tribute to 'Fantastic' Keeper

Loris Karius received a heroes welcome upon arriving at his new club Besiktas, with Jurgen Klopp paying tribute to the goalkeeper following his move away from Anfield.

The German keeper sealed a two-year loan switch to Turkey, worth an estimated £9.5m, and the 25-year-old was given a warm reception by fans of the Super Lig side, with hoards of supporters greeting the shot-stopper on his arrival at the airport in Istanbul.

A move for Karius seemed inevitable this summer. Liverpool broke what was then the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson from AS Roma, effectively ousting Karius from the first team picture.

A string of unconvincing performances from the former Mainz man (his most infamous being his two errors in last season's Champions League final) led many to suggest Karius wasn't good enough to be Liverpool's number one. However, Klopp maintained that the infamous night in Kiev was not the reason for splashing out on Alisson.

Despite failing to convince as Liverpool's number one, Klopp paid tribute to Karius' efforts during his time at the club, after his side saw off Brighton 1-0 to claim their third successive win in the Premier League this season.

YASIN AKGUL/GettyImages

As quoted by The Independent, he said: "We said goodbye yesterday, He is really looking forward to it, it is good for him and I really think Loris is a fantastic goalkeeper at a very good age.

"A lot of people spoke about our improved defensive things and as good as Alisson was in the last three games we were good when he was not here and Loris did a lot of good things."

Karius being greeted in Turkey. Should do his confidence wonders 👏 pic.twitter.com/3DxnvOPqVo — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 25, 2018

After making 49 appearances for the Reds, Karius will be joining a Besiktas side who have started their own season well, winning their opening two games of league season.