West Ham Fans Lambast 'Waste of Space' Summer Signing Following Arsenal Defeat

It has been a tough old start for West Ham United this season.

Following a summer of positivity; an experienced manager in place and an abundance of new talent, Hammers fans, finally, had the chance to look forward to their weekends again following what was a harrowing campaign last time out.

However, after three games, things have not gone exactly as some would have expected, with the west Londoners currently bottom of the Premier League table after shipping nine goals in three consecutive defeats.

If West Ham's form continues until Christmas, only one man can save them... pic.twitter.com/v29dAVzaQi — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 26, 2018

One player who brought about much of the aforementioned optimism was former Arsenal man Jack Wilshere - who was snapped up on a free transfer over the summer despite reports claiming several were keen on the Englishman's signature.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for this summer's World Cup due to a lack of minutes at the Gunners, arrived at the London Stadium with a reputation as one who merely needed to remain fit and secure consistent game time to shine.

Still a big fan of Wilshere but he didn't do much today to prove Emery wrong. #ARSWHU — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) August 25, 2018

On Saturday, the ex-north Londoner had the opportunity to not only showcase that talent to his new fans but also to do so against his former club - a place where he spent 16 years of his career.

However, during West Ham's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Unai Emery's side - in which Nacho Monreal, Danny Welbeck and an own goal from Issa Diop cancelled out Marko Arnautovic's opener midway through the first half - Wilshere left much to be desired once again.

Wilshere is the biggest nobody I've seen ! What a waste of Space ! Every single transition for West Ham , he ruins it — Chukwuebukadibia ! ! (@GodspowerEchefu) August 25, 2018

And it seems, as well as the frustration from other aspects of their club, some Hammers fans have seemingly already seen enough, with the creator lambasted on Twitter following Manuel Pellegrini's XI's defeat.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Defensively all over the place again. Can't continue and solution is required quickly. A mix of very promising and very poor performances today. Promising: Anderson, Fredricks, fabinaski. Poor: Wilshere, masuaku, diop. Anderson created lots! Must win next Saturday! #WHUFC #ARSWHU — Matthew Poysden (@MattPois) August 25, 2018



