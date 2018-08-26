'Whining Like a Baby': Large Throngs of Liverpool Support Unimpressed With Attitude of Klopp Reject

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

As indicated by the recent consensus, Liverpool fans aren't too happy about the comments of one Simon Mignolet. 


The Belgian is unimpressed by his club's decision to let young stopper Loris Karius join Besiktas on loan, while he has been seemingly forced to stay at Anfield. Frustrated at his inability to go and play elsewhere after the signing of Alisson, Mignolet has lashed out.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws of his native land, the goalkeeper said: “I find it bizarre that Karius is [on loan], while I also had options to be [loaned]. But for some reason that was not possible. A goalkeeper who was preferred to me last season may leave on a loan basis. Strange.


“[Karius leaving] does not change anything for me. I have always been clear – I want to play. No. 2 or No. 3 makes little difference. Playing minutes is the most important. Nothing has been said to me after the departure of Loris. So I do not know what my future at Liverpool is. We’ll see what happens this week.”

The Liverpool Twittersphere? Let's just say...they didn't take to these comments kindly: 

Overall, it's easy to discern that the relationship between Mignolet and Liverpool's faithful support has indeed turned icy. Likely to warm the bench as a substitute this season, the back-up may be called into action for Carabao Cup games.

After this outburst, it's unlikely he will receive an affectionate welcome if needed in an emergency situation. Left to stew, the ex-Sunderland man will hope he can find a move in January. 

