6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League This Weekend

Having returned earlier this month, the Premier League has now treated us to three weeks of incredible action, with plenty of goals, drama and talking points.

With nine games taking place on Saturday and Sunday, here's a look at six of the best moments of the weekend fixtures.

Best Gift

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Brighton failed to follow up an excellent home win over Manchester United a week ago by not taking any points off Liverpool in Saturday's evening kick-off, despite a more than credible and mostly resolute performance at Anfield.

The game was decided by just a single goal from Mohamed Salah, the result of a gift from sloppy Brighton passing under pressure. No team should be conceding a goal mere seconds after being awarded a free-kick in their own half, but the Seagulls did and it cost them.

Best Fantasy Implosion

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Proving the doubters wrong after his £40m summer move from Watford to Everton by scoring three goals in his first two games for the Toffees, Richarlison was a must-have in Premier League Fantasy Football ahead of Gameweek three.

But instead of reaping the rewards of a player in form, fantasy managers were left cursing the Brazilian after his headbutt on Bournemouth's Adam Smith resulted in a red card in the first half. That left him with a game-week total of -2. Just imagine if you'd made him captain...

Best Surprise Start

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Tottenham will be hoping to join the ranks on Monday, but currently only three teams still have 100% winning records in the Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea and...Watford.

Having sold x-factor Richarlison over the summer and making no groundbreaking additions to their squad, few expected the Hornets to be doing so well. But a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace courtesy of goals from Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas was their third in a row.

Best Save

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan pulled off an outstanding save to keep out Roberto Firmino's close ranger header in their game against Liverpool, but it wasn't enough to match the diving heroics of Rui Patricio for Wolves against reigning champions Manchester City.

The Portuguese veteran flew across his goal to tip a long range effort from Raheem Sterling onto the crossbar. His save took on even more importance as Wolves eventually came away from the game with a point after it ended in 1-1 draw.

Best Assist

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Manchester City were left needing some quality to get back into their game away at newly promoted Wolves, going a goal down to an accidental handball from defender Willy Boly that opened the scoring for the home side.

That quality came with just over 20 minutes left to play when Ilkay Gundogan sent the most inviting ball into the penalty area from a free-kick, simply begging Aymeric Laporte to equalise with a bullet header.

Best Goal

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Jean Michael Seri scored his first goal in English football to open the scoring early in Fulham's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday, sending an unstoppable rocket into the top corner at Craven Cottage as the six-goal thriller got going.

The 27-year-old Ivorian cost Fulham a reported £25m, signing from Nice over the summer after previously being linked with Barcelona. But after back-to-back defeats to open the season, his quality is starting to shine through after this weekend's crucial first win.