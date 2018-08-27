Jurgen Klopp Confirms Fringe Pair Will 'Have a Part to Play' at Liverpool This Season

August 27, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that fringe forwards Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke will 'have a part to play' for the Reds this season, despite being towards the bottom of the Anfield pecking order for attacking places.

Daniel Sturridge is a first alternative behind premier front three Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane. But after Liverpool required a total gift to beat an otherwise resilient Brighton in their last game, Klopp has hinted at the importance of keeping things fresh.

And that means potential opportunities for Origi and Solanke, who many fans may be forgiven for forgetting about after playing precious little football.

Origi, who spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg and saw a proposed loan to Borussia Dortmund fall apart, hasn't yet been named in a matchday squad so far in 2018/19. Neither has Solanke, who started only 10 games in all competitions last season.

But Klopp's declaration that Liverpool 'lost the plot' against Brighton in what was a third successive game with the same starting line-up, promises to open the door.

"I know how it looks at the moment - we played three times now with the same line-up," the boss is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"Leicester we will see what we can do and then hopefully they all come back healthy [after the international break].

"But we have to use all of [the players in the squad] and we will do. Then the games are really coming, it is an intense time and it looks like 'How can you leave out him or him or him?'

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Don't forget Divock Origi and Dom Solanke trained really, really good and are not in the squad [on Saturday]. That is really hard but they will be used as well and they will have a part to play."

