Anthony Martial Set to Be Offered New Five-Year Deal at Man Utd Against Wishes of Jose Mourinho

Anthony Martial is set to be offered a new contract at Old Trafford by Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, against the express wishes of manager Jose Mourinho.

Martial was fined by the club and heavily criticised by Mourinho after taking an extended leave of absence during United's pre-season preparations, so that he could be with his wife during and after the birth of their son.

The Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford and Mourinho was more than happy to use him as a bargaining chip in his attempts to strengthen his squad this summer, but Woodward refused to let him leave, rejecting approaches from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Mourinho demanded that Woodward sell Martial to fund his pursuit of a central defender, but Woodward refused and is now about to take another major step to further alienate the United manager.

According to RMC, Woodward will offer Martial a new five-year contract with a considerable salary increase.

It seems a sure sign that Woodward expects both Martial and himself to be at the club long after Mourinho has left. Martial was left out of the United squad when they faced Tottenham on Monday.

The pressure has been piling on Mourinho after a trophy-less season last time out, and after having lost their last two matches - 3-0 to Tottenham and a 3-2 defeat to Brighton - there seems to be no end in sight.

The Portuguese boss signed a contract extension earlier this year but surely will not be in the job for long if his differences with Woodward continue to escalate.