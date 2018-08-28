Blackburn Sign Nottingham Forest Striker Ben Brereton on Loan With Option to Buy

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton has left the City Ground for a loan deal with Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old scored five goals and assisted two others in 35 Championship appearances for The Reds last season. And he will be hoping to better that tally wearing another shirt this term.

Blackburn have also been handed the option to purchase the player on a permanent deal in January.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Ben Brereton has joined Blackburn Rovers on an initial loan deal, with an option of this becoming a permanent transfer when the transfer window opens on the 1st January 2019," Forest announced via their official website on Tuesday.

Forest manager Aitor Karanka had previously stated that the club would be looking to sign a replacement if the teenager left. 

MB Media/GettyImages

And Jermain Defoe, Rudy Gestede, Tammy Abraham and Nelson Oliveira are all thought to be targets for the Championship side.


“Yes, I think (he will be replaced)," Karanka said, via Nottinghamshire Live. "But it is not a priority. I said always that I have a very good squad, I have more than one player in every position. 

"We have Lewis Grabban, we have Daryl Murphy and we have Hillal Soudani who can play there as well,” said Karanka. “We have players in the academy who can play and who were with us in pre-season. So let’s see.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)