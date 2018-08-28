Carabao Cup Roundup: West Ham Survive Wimbledon Scare as Berahino Finally Scores for Stoke

Several Premier League sides secured progression to the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as West Ham survived a scare at Wimbledon.

The evening started in comical fashion for West Ham, winless in the Premier League so far under Manuel Pellegrini, as League One Wimbledon's Joe Pigott netted in just the second minute of the match.

However, the Hammers' evening was made somewhat easier by the early dismissal of Rod McDonald, sent off for two bookable offences, before they secured qualification through Issa Diop's long range pile driver, Angelo Ogbonna's tap in from a corner and Javier Hernandez's squeezed finish.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Cardiff, who are winless so far in the league this season, were trounced 3-1 at home to Norwich, while Leicester eased to a simple 4-0 victory over Fleetwood Town - Foxes striker Jamie Vardy's former club.

Crystal Palace were made to work hard for their win in Wales, eventually triumphing 1-0 over Swansea thanks to Alexander Sorloth's first goal for the Eagles.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The south coast derby between Brighton and Southampton almost finished goalless at the Amex before Saints substitute Charlie Austin sealed an important victory for Mark Hughes with a late header.

It was also a joyous night for Stoke and in particular Saido Berahino who netted his first goal in 47 games, his previous strike coming two and a half years ago, as the Potters beat David Wagner's Huddersfield at the Hawthorns.

There were also wins for Frank Lampard's Derby at Hull, Preston at Championship leaders Leeds, and top flight sides Bournemouth, Wolves and Fulham, while Middlesbrough squeezed past Rochdale and Burton beat Aston Villa.

Two matches went to penalty shootouts, with Macclesfield beating Walsall 3-1 after a 3-3 draw in normal time, while Wycombe Wanderers eventually stumbled past Forest Green Rovers 4-3 on spot kicks.