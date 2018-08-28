Carabao Cup Roundup: West Ham Survive Wimbledon Scare as Berahino Finally Scores for Stoke

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Several Premier League sides secured progression to the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as West Ham survived a scare at Wimbledon.

The evening started in comical fashion for West Ham, winless in the Premier League so far under Manuel Pellegrini, as League One Wimbledon's Joe Pigott netted in just the second minute of the match.

However, the Hammers' evening was made somewhat easier by the early dismissal of Rod McDonald, sent off for two bookable offences, before they secured qualification through Issa Diop's long range pile driver, Angelo Ogbonna's tap in from a corner and Javier Hernandez's squeezed finish.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Cardiff, who are winless so far in the league this season, were trounced 3-1 at home to Norwich, while Leicester eased to a simple 4-0 victory over Fleetwood Town - Foxes striker Jamie Vardy's former club.

Crystal Palace were made to work hard for their win in Wales, eventually triumphing 1-0 over Swansea thanks to Alexander Sorloth's first goal for the Eagles.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The south coast derby between Brighton and Southampton almost finished goalless at the Amex before Saints substitute Charlie Austin sealed an important victory for Mark Hughes with a late header.

It was also a joyous night for Stoke and in particular Saido Berahino who netted his first goal in 47 games, his previous strike coming two and a half years ago, as the Potters beat David Wagner's Huddersfield at the Hawthorns.

There were also wins for Frank Lampard's Derby at Hull, Preston at Championship leaders Leeds, and top flight sides BournemouthWolves and Fulham, while Middlesbrough squeezed past Rochdale and Burton beat Aston Villa.

Two matches went to penalty shootouts, with Macclesfield beating Walsall 3-1 after a 3-3 draw in normal time, while Wycombe Wanderers eventually stumbled past Forest Green Rovers 4-3 on spot kicks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)