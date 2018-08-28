David Wagner Provides Hopeful Update On Fitness of Winger Ramadan Sobhi Ahead of EFL Cup Tie

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has provided an update on the fitness of Ramadan Sobhi ahead of the Terriers' trip to Stoke in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Sobhi was recently ruled out of Huddersfield's Premier League clash with Cardiff after picking up a slight knock in training. Wagner's side were able to pick up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw despite the Egyptians absence, keeping their first clean sheet of the season in the process.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Despite missing out on the weekend, Wagner believes that Sobhi will be able to play a part in the EFL Cup tie against the winger's former side Stoke.

"We had 23 players in training yesterday [Friday], with everybody healthy and everybody fit then Ramadan unfortunately got the knock and was not available for the match against Cardiff." Wagner stated, as per the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

William Early/GettyImages

"But hopefully he can be in competition for the Tuesday squad and this means we can see who looks fresh after this very, very hard game against Cardiff where we played more than 30 minutes with an underload."


Wagner discussed the fact that the match will also provide a number of fringe players a chance to impress as he looks to keep his side as fresh as possible.


"But on the other side it is very important for me to see a lot of players in a competitive match as well to give them an opportunity to show how good they are and this is what we have always done.

"When we have had three games in a week we have used rotation if necessary and if possible and maybe we will do this in the next two games as well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)