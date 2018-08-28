Fenerbahce Deny Reports Linking Them to Potential Signing Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Turkish club Fenerbahce have denied reports that they are looking to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko was not in the squad during Monday's win at Old Trafford, meaning that fans and pundits have begun to speculate whether Sissoko will be leaving the Lilywhites.



Reports in British and French media have suggested that Fenerbahce would be his most likely destination, and were reportedly hoping to sign the midfielder on loan before the Turkish window closes.

However, according to Sky Sports News , the 19-time SuperLig winners have sent out an official statement declaring that they are not interested in the player and no contact with the London club.



The exact statement reads, ''In the public opinion, the news that we are attempting to transfer Moussa Sissoko, does not reflect the truth.

''Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club.''



This suggests that Sissoko will be staying at Tottenham, or at least won't be moving to Fenerbahce. This means that it could be a difficult season ahead for Sissoko, as he is likely to make few appearances unless there are a string of injuries in the midfield.



