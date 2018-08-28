Liverpool Summer Signing Was Not Klopp's First Choice as He Originally Opted for €100m Star

The world's second most expensive goalkeeper was reportedly not the original first choice for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, as Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak was the German's favourite to join Anfield this summer.

Klopp opted instead for the Brazilian Alisson for €72.5m, a world record fee at the time, which was much cheaper than a deal would have been for the Slovenian international according to Spanish newspaper AS (via SportWitness).

Oblak, who's release clause is valued at €100m, was linked to a number of Premier League sides this summer as it seemed like the stopper was discontented at Atletico, after being promised an extension on his current deal 12 months ago.

Chelsea were a side heavily rumoured to be making a move for the 25-year-old who won the Europa League with the Madrid club last season, but new boss Maurizio Sarri decided to bring in a slightly less expensive goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga in an €80m deal that broke the record transfer fee for a keeper.

The Reds fans are sure to be happy that their club opted for the Brazilian number one as his performances so far have been nothing short of impressive.





Allison is the only starting keeper yet to concede a goal this season, with composed performances against West Ham, Crystal Palace and most recently Brighton.

Alisson completed more dribbles than Keita, Firmino & Robbo combined yesterday.



He’s been here 5 minutes and he’s already turning into Pelé with gloves. Love him. #LFC — Clark James (@ClarkJamesYNWA) August 26, 2018

Excited Liverpool fans believe that they can now push on to the next level, after years of suffering from goalkeeping mistakes by previous number one's Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League on goal difference, joining three other sides with a perfect record after the first three games.