Sarri Discusses Futures of Young Chelsea Duo & Admits 'It's Up to Them' if They Wish to Stay

Following on from loan spells at Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively, Chelsea supporters are hoping youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham get given a chance by new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Both players - RLC in particular - impressed last season, and the Blues' new boss got the fans onside by including them in his first team squad so far this term. Or on the fringes of it, at least.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Sarri admitted this week that both players may get their chances to play a bigger first team role after the international break next month, but has admitted that both have decisions to make on whether they want to play their football elsewhere or remain on the fringes.





On the difficulty of picking a match-day squad, he said: "Here the problem is the bench because in Italy the list for the match is 23 players, here only 18, so I have to decide every match the bench by the position on the pitch,

"Sometimes I prefer to have two wingers and sometimes maybe I would prefer to have two midfielders. I am not able to promise anything to anybody.

Abraham and Loftus Cheek seem to think under Sari they have a chance of playing but I don’t see it. — Rich Allen (@Rich0364) August 26, 2018

"It is up to him [Loftus-Cheek]. I usually look at the training and then I decide. It is not so easy in this period because we play only once a week, but I have told the team in this month they have to be patient. In the future starting from September we play twice a week so there will be space for everybody."

Following on, the boss commented on Tammy Abraham's loan prospects: "It is up to him...If he wants to remain, we are very happy with him and so I think until January he will stay with us."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With both players wanting to see the pitch more often than Europa League matches, a delayed opportunity could cause them to think about future options. No longer teenagers, warming the bench is unlikely to be in the plans of either man.