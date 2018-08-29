Report Claims Stoke Forward Could Be Set for Shock Move to Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain

Despite scoring just five goals and being unable to prevent Stoke getting relegated, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to make a shock move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Yes, Stoke's Choupo-Moting could be sharing a dressing room with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the near future.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Stoke are willing to let the Cameroonian leave in order to cut their wage bill. Choupo-Moting is currently being paid £60,000-a-week by the Staffordshire side despite the fact that the 29-year-old has yet to play for the Championship club this season.

It remains uncertain how much PSG will be paying for the services of Choupo-Moting. Stoke signed the Cameroon international from Schalke for free, following the expiration of his contract at the German club.

Despite appearing for a number of other different clubs, no club has ever paid a transfer fee for Choupo-Moting, with the forward always signing on a free.



Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Earlier in the transfer window, Choupo-Moting reportedly rejected an offer from Huddersfield Town, claiming that he was waiting for an offer from a more prestigious club.

Potters fans are unlikely to miss the Cameroonian, many fans felt that Choupo-Moting's focus was never entirely on Stoke City football club, appearing to have a party lifestyle on social media, even during Stoke's relegation scrap.



Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages