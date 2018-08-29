Report Claims Stoke Forward Could Be Set for Shock Move to Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
August 29, 2018

Despite scoring just five goals and being unable to prevent Stoke getting relegated, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to make a shock move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Yes, Stoke's Choupo-Moting could be sharing a dressing room with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the near future.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Stoke are willing to let the Cameroonian leave in order to cut their wage bill. Choupo-Moting is currently being paid £60,000-a-week by the Staffordshire side despite the fact that the 29-year-old has yet to play for the Championship club this season.

It remains uncertain how much PSG will be paying for the services of Choupo-Moting. Stoke signed the Cameroon international from Schalke for free, following the expiration of his contract at the German club. 

Despite appearing for a number of other different clubs, no club has ever paid a transfer fee for Choupo-Moting, with the forward always signing on a free.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Earlier in the transfer window, Choupo-Moting reportedly rejected an offer from Huddersfield Town, claiming that he was waiting for an offer from a more prestigious club.

Potters fans are unlikely to miss the Cameroonian, many fans felt that Choupo-Moting's focus was never entirely on Stoke City football club, appearing to have a party lifestyle on social media, even during Stoke's relegation scrap.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

If Choupo-Moting does leave the Potteries, Stoke will have to rely on Benik Afobe, Peter Crouch, Saido Berahino and Mame Biram Diouf to score the goals that will fire the side back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

