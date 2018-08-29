Yaya Toure Nears Olympiacos Move Despite Agent Fuelling Talk of Premier League Return

Yaya Toure has reportedly agreed a deal to join Greek side Olympiacos, despite his agent fuelling speculation that he was set to join a London-based club.

Toure is currently a free agent, having left Manchester City at the end of last season after eight years at the club, but it appears he is close to signing a contract with Greece's most successful side.

The midfielder played for Olympiacos in the 2005/06 season, scoring three goals in 26 appearances before he joined Monaco. The Mirror reports that Toure will earn around £2m after tax in Greece.

🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018

Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk has been having fun by teasing fans on Twitter about his client's possible destination, hinting more than once that the Ivorian was going to join a team in London.

On Tuesday, Seluk said that Toure had passed a medical in London, before spending the subsequent hours saying which capital-based clubs Toure would not be joining.

The first one he ruled out was West Ham because they are currently 20th in the Premier League. According to Seluk, "Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him."

Crystal Palace were the next to go, on the basis that Eagles manager Roy Hodgson doesn't know when his players' birthdays are - a cheeky reference to a 2014 incident in which Toure threatened to leave Manchester City because they didn't buy him a celebratory cake.

On Wednesday, Seluk posted an image of Toure in the shirts of the remaining five Premier League London teams, before later confirming that Toure was now a British citizen.

It now seems that Seluk was having everyone on, and Toure's time in the Premier League would appear to be at an end.