Manuel Pellegrini Tells New Summer Signing That He Needs to 'Adapt His Style' for PL Success

After a difficult start to the campaign, West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini acknowledges that the club's big names have to bring about the change - most notably Felipe Anderson.

Their record signing has failed to meet the expectations and is facing criticism from both the fans and his manager. Pellegrini is still showing patience, but has said he is hoping to see a change in the Brazilian's game as he continues to adapt to England.

Agreed. I also hope that Pellegrini has now realised that Felipe Anderson is better in the No.10 role than out wide 🤞 — Tony Pezzolesi (@TonyHammer61) August 25, 2018

Claret and Hugh report Pellegrini as saying: “Felipe needs to adapt his style of play to the Premier League a little bit more – not to run with the ball so much because it’s difficult here with so many fast players.

“But when he has the ball, you feel that something different can happen.”

Delete this — Super Marko (@SuperMarko_) August 28, 2018

Although assisting Marko Arnautovic for his goal against Arsenal, Anderson's play has been limited to mere flashes. A thumping at the hands of Liverpool was followed up by a frustrating home loss to Bournemouth, leaving the Hammers bottom of the Premier League table.

Brought in from Lazio as one of West Ham's ten summer buys, David Gold and David Sullivan have effectively given their new coach a blank cheque book. Though if the last three games are anything to go by, they've made one big mistake.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

On the other hand, it can take time for a squad to gel, and Pellegrini's tactical ideals do differ from previous manager David Moyes. Up against newly promoted Wolves this weekend, the Irons will look for something special from their stuttering winger.