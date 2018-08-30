Mark Hughes Rules Out Southampton Exit for Out of Form Striker Manolo Gabbiadini

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has ruled out a late August exit for out-of-form striker Manolo Gabbiadini, with transfer windows in countries like Spain, France, Germany and Turkey still open for clubs to sign players until the end of the month.

Despite such a strong start to life at Southampton, Gabbiadini scored only five goals in 28 Premier League appearances last season. He was a substitute in both of the team's first two fixtures of the new season, but was left out altogether for last weekend's Leicester defeat.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Hughes remains happy to keep the Italian, though, hoping that he'll improve if more opportunities come his way to build fitness and confidence.

"Gabbiadini struggled to a certain extent. We're conscious he hasn't had game time here and players sometimes need games and runs of games," the boss is quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

"Some can hit the ground running when they come back from pre-season and find their form of previous season. But others need a little bit more time and a bit more opportunity in the first team to find that form we know they're capable of."

Hughes acknowledged that Gabbiadini has plenty of quality that can sometimes go unnoticed and urged the former Napoli man to take his chances.

"He's not very demonstrative as a guy, he won't scream and shout when maybe he should do just to make people aware that he wants the ball at the right time," the manager said.

"Maybe at times we're guilty of not giving him the service he wants but on other occasions he knows what he has to do as well as he can when he gets opportunities and he must not let opportunities pass him by."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Hughes generally commented that he is happy with the attacking options he has at his disposal and has 'no intention of letting anybody else out', including home grown Sam Gallagher.

"He's a young man with a lot of talent, power and pace. I expect everyone to push for places. They’re all strong players in their own right," he said said.

One player who has just left St Mary's is defender Sam McQueen, after completing a loan switch to Championship promotion-chasers Middlesbrough.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)