REVEALED: Spurs Ace Could Avoid Military Service Even if South Korea Lose Asian Games Final

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

A report has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min can still avoid military service with South Korea, even if his side fail to win the Asian Games final against Japan on Saturday.

As has been well reported in connections with Son's situation, all South Korean males must complete a minimum of 21 months military service before the age of 28. However, gold medal winners at the Asian Games or any medal winners at the Olympics can earn exemptions. 

As such Spurs fans have been following Son's progress in Indonesia closely, fearful that a loss at any still will result in a two-year absence from football. 

Allsport Co./GettyImages

However, according to the Times, if his side fail to win on Saturday, it appears the 26-year-old could have other options available to him that will allow him to avoid service.

Son, who signed a new five year contract with Spurs last month, still has the opportunity  to avoid military duty before his 28th birthday on July 8th, 2020. 

Prior to that, next year's Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates could see Son exempt if his side emerge victorious, while gaining a medal the Tokyo Olympics the same summer would also prove a potential avenue for being struck off the list for duty.

Since joining Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for in £22m in 2015, the skilful forward has gone from strength to strength in the Premier League. A reliable goalscoring threat, the player netted on 39 occasions during the last two seasons, becoming an invaluable member of his side under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Spurs full-back Danny Rose has claimed that he's expecting to remain a Spurs player this season, despite rumour linking him with a move abroad to the likes of Paris Saint-German before the transfer window closes. The England international claims he's been given a fresh start by his manager, despite falling out of favour at the club last season.

