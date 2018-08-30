Tottenham Remain Firmly in the Race to Sign Irish Wonderkid From Under the Nose of Manchester City

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in the race to land Irish wonderkid Gavin Bazunu, despite the keeper being heavily linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 16-year-old sensation was believed to be on the way to City, but Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has revealed that Spurs are still a possible destination for the youngster.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Speaking to the Irish Independent , Bradley confirmed that the deal to send Bazunu to City may not be done and dusted quite yet.

“There’s no secret that everyone wants him and we’re right down the line in terms of getting something done. There’s nothing agreed or signed but we’re right down the line talking to two clubs.

It had been thought that a deal worth €400,000 had been agreed upon between Shamrock Rovers and City, but Bradley confirmed that Spurs were the second club interested in the stopper.

Footballers can't sign a professional contract with a club in England until the age of 17, meaning Bazunu wouldn't see any action for whichever club he joins until next summer, but Bradley confirmed both Spurs' and City's interest was concrete.

“I’d imagine in the next month or so (a choice). It’s all still going on behind the scenes, that will look after itself. Both clubs have shown a big, big interest in him.”

