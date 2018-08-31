'Needs to Be Given a Chance': West Ham Fans React to Promising Starlet's Loan Move to League One

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

It has been a hugely busy summer of transfer business for West Ham which has seen a raft of high profile signings arrive in east London, and with the transfer deadline yet to pass in Europe and the loan window in the EFL still open, Josh Cullen has completed another significant piece of business for the Hammers by joining Charlton Athletic on loan.

The 22-year-old is highly rated within the club and by Hammers fans but, having come through the club’s academy, has yet to be given a real opportunity in the first team. Manuel Pellegrini has apparently not deemed Cullen ready to make the step up this season, and West Ham fans have been left frustrated by the decision.

The young talent has already been loaned out to Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers in recent times, and another temporary spell in League One is now upon Cullen following his deadline-beating switch to Charlton.

The Hammers’ results on the pitch so far this season are unlikely to convince West Ham fans to feel encouraged by the wisdom of allowing a player of Cullen’s potential to depart the club once again, given the clutch of new signings’ failure to convert spending into results so far in the Premier League.

Pellegrini’s side have lost each of their three league outings so far, whilst their unconvincing 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon to seal their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup was far from encouraging. Here is a selection of what West Ham fans have had to say about Cullen’s departure.

