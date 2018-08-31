PSG Set to Complete Shock Deadline Day Move for Stoke City Star as Cavani Backup

French champions Paris Saint-Germain look set to complete a surprise move for Stoke City's Eric Choupo-Moting, with the Potters prepared to let the forward leave for free in order to reduce their wage bill.

Choupo-Moting, who scored five goals in 30 appearances for Stoke last season in the Premier League, has two years to run on his contract but Stoke are reportedly keen to offload the Cameroonian forward, even if it is for free.

TF-Images/GettyImages

French giants PSG have emerged as his most likely destination in the dying hours of the transfer window, with manager Thomas Tuchel knowing him well from their time together at Mainz.

The deal would have to be completed on Friday due to the closure of the French transfer window, but according to Le Parisien (via SportWitness), negotiations are taking place and there is a strong possibility of it being completed in time to meet the deadline.

Also thought to be in talks over a move to the French champions is Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The move for Choupo-Moting in particular seemed to come out of nowhere, but there is definite interest in the Stoke front man, as confirmed by PSG manager Thomas Tuchel.

He told Goal: "We have been looking for a backup to Edinson Cavani for a while.

"Eric gave us an opportunity. He is a player of top quality & can impact games from the bench. We wanted a strong player, able to hold the ball up & dominate aerially."

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

PSG have kicked off the season with a bang, having won their first three matches in the league as well as a 4-0 French Super Cup victory over Monaco.