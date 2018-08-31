Report Highlights Silver Lining in Liverpool Drawing Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League Group

While Liverpool have been handed one of the tougher Champions League group draws this season, one report has highlighted the silver lining of kicking off the European campaign against heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final last season, something rival fans have reasoned was a lesser achievement given the Reds' 'easy' route to the final. Thursday's Champions League group stage draw, however, has ensured a harder tournament for Jurgen Klopp's side this season with PSG, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade all drawn in Group C alongside the Reds.





The first tie of the group will be at Anfield on 18 September against the French champions and while facing Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, and Neymar is no easy first day for Liverpool, but there is some one slight advantage to be had from playing PSG early in the tournament.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As reported by thee Liverpool Echo, PSG will be without both Marco Verratti and Champions League veteran Gianluigi Buffon for September's trip to Anfield.

PSG's midfield metronome Verratti will miss the first game of the Champions League due to a sending off against Real Madrid in PSG's last game of the tournament last season.

Buffon, on the other hand, received a straight red card in Juventus' Quarter-Final loss to Real Madrid last season. His three-match ban means he'll miss the match against Liverpool.

After Liverpool's opening game against PSG, the Reds travel to Italy to play Napoli on the October 3, before returning to Anfield on October 24 to face Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool make the long journey to Serbia for match day four to face Red Star Belgrade on November 6. Liverpool then have a shorter trip to Paris to play PSG in what could be the game that decides first and second place in Group C, before a closing group game against Napoli on December 11.