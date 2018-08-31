VIDEO: Newcastle Post Footage of Jamaal Lascelles & Matt Ritchie After Reports of Bust-Up

August 31, 2018

After reports earlier this week of a training ground bust-up, footage posted by the club suggests that all is good at Newcastle between Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie after all. 

Reports suggested that the two resorted to a physical altercation and had to be separated by team mates during a training session last week, with the absent Rafa Benitez's tactics at the centre of the disagreement. 

But footage tweeted by Newcastle today with the caption 'sticking together' seems to suggest all is good between the pair, as it features a clip early on in the video of the duo sharing a laugh alongside Benitez.

The news of any potential rift being put to bed will come as music to the ears of Newcastle fans, who have had no shortage of negativity to deal with after countless reports of disagreements between manager Benitez and owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley reneged on promises of an increased transfer budget, allowing the club to spend only £30m while over £40m was raised from outgoing players, resulting in universal displeasure from manager and supporters alike.


And results in the early stages of the season haven't helped matters, with the Magpies picking up one point in the Premier League from a potential nine.

With this in mind, a fall out between the club captain and a star player is the last thing that was needed, but reports seemed to suggest that was exactly the situation they were looking at last week.

If this footage is anything to go by, however, there is one less thing to worry about at St James' Park.

