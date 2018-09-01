'Baffling': Stoke Fans Vent Dismay as Fan Favourite Leave for Championship Rivals

There were no late arrivals at the bet365 Arena this summer as Stoke City look to boost their hopes of promotion after a poor start to Championship life.

There were plenty of departures in the closing days of the window though, one of which struck an ill cord with the fans, as Geoff Cameron joined QPR.

Stoke picked up just two points from their opening four fixtures, conceding nine goals as they struggled to adapt to the new league. Their season finally got off the ground with a 2-0 home victory against Hull City last weekend.

The Potters followed it up with their first consecutive victories since January 2017, beating Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup by the same 2-0 scoreline.

There’s hope the club has turned a corner, but aided by some poor opposition, two own goals and a sending off in those two fixtures the promotion charge still looks a tall order.

Many fans were hoping for some inspired last-minute arrivals to boost their cause but were left reeling as potentially key men were instead moved on. Badou Ndiaye, Giannelli Imbula and Cameron all left on loan, whilst Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completed a free transfer to PSG.

It seems it’s the American who will be the biggest miss for many of the fans. His calming influence has been vital to Stoke’s success in his six years at the club, famed for doing the unglamorous side of the game better than anyone in the current squad.

He was frozen out following an injury layoff last season a decision that proved baffling for fans as the club plummeted towards relegation. He was tipped to re-earn his starting spot under new boss Gary Rowett at the expense of Darren Fletcher who has often looked over the hill since his arrival at Stoke.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But it wasn’t to be with Cameron failing to make a single appearance yet this season as the club spent money on Peter Etebo, Sam Clucas and Ryan Woods to try and solve the midfield crisis.

He was confirmed as a QPR player for the rest of the season on deadline day and here’s what the fans had to say about it: