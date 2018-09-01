Heung-Min Son Avoids Military Service as South Korea Win Dramatic Asian Games Final Against Japan

September 01, 2018

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son will be exampt from carrying out military service after he captained South Korea to Asian Games gold with a 2-1 victory over Japan in the final.

All South Korean men are legally required to carry out at least two years of military service before the age of 28.  However, any member of a squad that either wins an Olympic medal or wins the Asian Games would earn the right to be exempt from carrying out the service - which explains why Son left Spurs to join his compatriots for the tournament in Indonesia.

The final itself was a tight affair and it was decided in extra-time following a goalless 90 minutes of football. 


Seung-woo Lee and Hwang Hee-chan both netted in extra-time to seal the victory, despite a late goal from Ayase Ueda setting up a very nervy end for Korea. Son provided an assist for both goals, proving that he was more than capable of rising to the occasion in such a high pressure situation.


Following the match, Son was quick to thank his club for all their support.

"Tottenham have supported me so much and that means a lot to me. I really want to say thank you to the coach and the fans of Spurs. They are so special." Son said, as per John Duerden of the Guardian.


The news that Son is now exempt of military duty will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans, as Spurs recently offered the forward a new contract which will see him remain at the club until 2023.

