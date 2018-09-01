Mauricio Pochettino Gives Verdict on Tottenham Hotspur's Tricky Champions League Group

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino suggested that exciting times await his side as they prepare for a tricky Champions League group that will see them face Barcelona, PSV and Inter.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference prior to Sunday's Premier League clash with Watford (via Football London), Pochettino expressed his enthusiasm for such a challenging and glamorous group and insisted his side have got what it takes to progress.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think when you going to play PSV, Inter Milan or Barcelona that's like last season, the real Champions League," said Pochettino.

"We are going to play every game and they're Champions League games. With the Premier League it's the best league in the world. It's so exciting to face this kind of club.

"Of course it's so exciting. I come back to my town Barcelona. Always it's exciting to play against a team like Barcelona, Inter Milan or PSV. Of course it's a young team PSV but it's exciting to play there too."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Pochettino is no stranger to Barcelona, having spent many years at their local rivals Espanyol as both a player and a manager. Spurs have also faced Inter and PSV in European competition over the last decade, though the most recent encounter was Spurs' Europa League clash with the Nerazzurri back in 2013.

Spurs were handed a similarly tough draw for the group stages of the Champions League last season, but were able to see off both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to finish top of their group and progress to the knockout phase of the competition.