West Ham 0-1 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Hammers Slip to Fourth Straight Defeat

West Ham slipped to their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat with a 1-0 loss to Premier League new boys Wolves at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Both sides headed into the game looking for their first win of the season. However, the first half had very few chances to speak of in what began as a cagey affair. The second half saw a drastic improvement in quality with both sides creating chances and testing the opposition goalkeepers.

Just as it looked as though both sides would take a point each, Carlos Sanchez was dispossessed in his own half in injury time and substitute Adama Traore calmly slotted the ball beyond Lukas Fabianski to give the visitors all three points.



Here is a breakdown of Wolves' win over the Hammers.

WEST HAM



Key Talking Point



It was another poor performance from Manuel Pellegrini's side who were looking for their first point of the season. Although they stepped up their efforts in the second half they were robbed of at least a point for their efforts thanks to Traore's late strike, and you can't say it was undeserved.

The Hammers' defence stayed strong for the majority of the game and Fabianski kept his side in the match thanks to a number of great saves. However, they were unable to hang on with more cracks in the side beginning to show.





Pellegrini can't buy a win at the moment and the pressure is now really beginning to mount.

Fabianski (7); Fredricks (6), Balbuena (8), Diop (7), Cresswell (5); Sanchez (6), Wilshere (6); Antonio (5), Anderson (6), Snodgrass (5), Arnautovic (6).

Yarmolenko (6), Obiang (6), Hernandez (6).







Fabianski, Diop and Balbuena all excellent  — alex (@AlexFynn) September 1, 2018 He dealt with the majority of that was thrown at him and was quick to snuff out any danger, although was unlucky conceding a late goal which really spoiled a good individual performance. WORST PLAYER - It really was an afternoon to forget for Robert Snodgrass. He failed to assert himself on the game and never looked a threat to the opposition goal in what was a difficult first 45 minutes for the midfielder.

His poor afternoon was ended early when he was sacrificed and subbed off at the half time interval, although in fairness it could've been a number of his teammates who also could've been taken off at the break. WOLVES



Key Talking Point



After a promising display during their 1-1 draw with After a promising display during their 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend, Wolves showed this week that they truly belong in the Premier League. They controlled the possession for the majority of the game and created a number of chances which on another day most likely would've found the back of the net. They cranked the pressure up late on and when it mattered most, substitute Traore neatly tucked the ball beyond Fabianski to give his side three deserved points. Fans will be encouraged by this performance and will be delighted with getting their treasured first win back in the Premier League. Player Ratings



Starting XI: Patricio (7); Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (6); Doherty (7), Neves (6), Moutinho (8*) Castro (7); Costa (6), Jimenez (6), Jota (6).



Starting XI: Patricio (7); Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (6); Doherty (7), Neves (6), Moutinho (8*) Castro (7); Costa (6), Jimenez (6), Jota (6).

Substitutes: Traore (8), Bonatini (7), Vinagre (N/A)

STAR MAN - Wolves looked comfortable in possession with Joao Moutinho bossing the show in the midfield.




