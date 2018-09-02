Alisson & Roberto Firmino Blame Liverpool Star for Role in Calamitous Leicester Goal

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and teammate Roberto Firmino, have both suggested that some of the blame for the Reds' calamitous goal against Leicester City must fall on defender Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with ESPN Brasil, the pair both implied that their defensive teammate was partly responsible for Alisson's goalkeeping howler after playing a poor pass back to the Brazilian shotstopper.

Are Loris Karius and Alisson two sides of the same coin? (by @omomani) #LFC pic.twitter.com/T3A3qcrc05 — Goal (@goal) September 2, 2018

The keeper was quoted by 101 Great Goals, saying: "It was a mistake.

"I did not get a pass so good, we talked about it in the locker room, I talked to Virg [van Dijk], it was not such a good pass, but I was also totally able to kick the ball away.

"Of course I will not be stupid to make the same mistake. We have to learn from the mistakes, but it's part of my game.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I will not be arrogant to say 'I'll keep doing [dribbles]', we have to learn from mistakes. If necessary, the dribble will be my last resort."

Alisson conceded the goal when he received the ball from van Dijk and, under pressure from Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho, tried to perform a Cruyff turn that simply did not work. Having won the ball back, the Foxes then converted through Rachid Ghezzal.

On the face of it, the goal was an absolute howler that had to go down to Alisson, but both he and his fellow Brazilian Firmino were definitely keen to get some blame onto van Dijk.

Roberto Firmino has won more tackles (9) than any other striker in Europe’s top 5 leagues so far this season. Standard pic.twitter.com/n8QRn2NrGl — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 2, 2018

Firmino said: "The pass [from van Dijk] was not all that either. Alisson tried to fix it, but unfortunately it went wrong. He has made an excellent start [to his Liverpool career]."

Alisson got people talking against Brighton too, when he chipped the ball over onrushing Anthony Knockaert under pressure.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

While the move came off in that instance, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that he wasn't a fan of the showboating, telling BT Sport: "I don't like the little chip, actually... but I've never had a Brazilian goalkeeper!"





Liverpool brought in Alisson to replace Loris Karius, who made two horrendous mistakes against Real Madrid in the Champions League final last season and has since completed his transfer to Turkish side Besiktas.