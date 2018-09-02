Former Dortmund Goalkeeper Describes Jurgen Klopp's Motivational Tools Which Include Bizarre 'Slaps'

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Jurgen Klopp’s infectious energy has been well documented over the course of his Liverpool career. Although, according to one of his former players, Klopp is so full of energy that he would go to extreme lengths to motivate his former Borussia Dortmund players.

Klopp’s bear hugs and wild celebrations are a key component of his success as he celebrates wildly with his exuberant personality on full display.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Although what isn’t known about the manager’s enthusiasm is the pre-match slap. A technique rarely used by the German but one that former Borussia Dortmund keeper roman Weidenfeller knows extremely well.

Speaking to BILD (via sportwitness.co.uk) Weidenfeller said: "Klopp always gave motivational slaps on the way out of the dressing room. But they weren’t so many, I’ve got more goals than slaps.”

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

These types of techniques are hardly surprising given that Klopp favours a more hands on approach (literally) than some of his peers.

Meanwhile Klopp is expected to manage and play in Weidenfeller's testimonial on September 7. Klopp will manage a ‘BVB Allstars’ as they take on ‘Roman & Friends’ in a game at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion with over 50,000 tickets already sold.

The game was announced on Dortmund’s Twitter account and Klopp is one of the marquee names to appear alongside other club legends. 

