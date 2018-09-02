'I'd Like to Go Back': Claudio Ranieri Says He's Waiting to Be Invited Back to Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he is still waiting for an invitation to the King Power Stadium to say a proper goodbye to the Leicester City fans.

There's no doubting the Italian's legendary status among the supporters after he led the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League title back in 2016. Yet he was sacked the following season after failing to live up to the expectations he created with his own success.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Ranieri moved to French side Nantes following his spell at Leicester, however, his time there is up as well and he has made his way back to England; although he is yet to return to the King Power Stadium since his sacking last February.

“I don’t know when," he told Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday (H/T the Leicester Mercury) after being asked when he planned to go back. "If they don’t invite me, I can’t go back.

“I’d like to go back but it’s not my choice.”

The former Foxes boss would touch on Jamie Vardy's international retirement, and it's safe to say he disagrees with the striker's decision.

Is Claudio Ranieri managing Watford this season? Because they're winning the league, Leicester City-style!



Deeney is Vardy.

Pereyra is Mahrez.

Capoue is Kante.

Foster is Schmeichel.



It's happening. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) September 2, 2018

“If I was a player, I would never stop because the national team is something special," he said in reference to that.

While he hasn't been back at Leicester, the Italian has visited a former team and noted his main observation at Chelsea's Cobham training ground. The Blues have a new boss in Maurizio Sarri and have won all four of their opening games under him this season.

“When I am free I like to go and watch some managers at work,” Ranieri said.

Claudio Ranieri is a thoroughly decent man. Great assessment of Sarri & the positive mood in the camp at Chelsea. @GoalsOnSunday — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 2, 2018

“The atmosphere was fantastic, it was fantastic because Maurizio likes to enjoy but is strong, and it’s a good atmosphere.

“All the players are happy, it was a good training session. It’s a good atmosphere.”