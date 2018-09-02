Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Officially Signs New 5-Year Deal With Gli Azzurri

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has officially signed a new long-term deal, which will contract him to the club until the summer of 2023.

The Senegalese defender initially agreed to sign a new deal at the start of August, when club president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that new terms had been agreed upon on. This ended months of speculation regarding Koulibaly's future, with a £70m move to Chelsea having been mooted since former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Now, just under a month later, both club and player have confirmed that a new deal has been signed - with a short but sweet statement on Napoli's official website revealing the terms of Koulibaly's new contract.

"SSC Napoli is delighted to announce that Kalidou Koulibaly has extended his contract with the club. 


The 27-year-old defender, now into his fifth season in Naples, has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which runs until 30 June 2023."

The length of contract rewarded to Koulibaly will now see Gli Azzurri enjoy the prime of his career, with the Serie A giants looking to focus their attentions on winning the league title for the first time since 1990.

Since arriving from Belgian Pro League side Genk in 2014, Koulibaly has made 124 league appearances for the Partenopei. He helped lay the foundations of Napoli's outstanding push for last season's Serie A crown, famously netting a late winner at Juventus to snatch a dramatic victory in Turin. Now, the club will hope that Koulibaly can help elevate them to the next level.

