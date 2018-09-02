Tottenham Looking to Bounce Back From Transfer Window Failings With Move for Exciting Ajax Wonderkid

Tottenham made history this summer for the wrong reasons, as they became the first Premier League team that didn't make a single signing in the summer transfer window. However, they appear to be looking to bolster their squad with a move for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong has recently emerged as a key player for Ajax, despite being just 21 years old. The versatile youngster made 26 appearances for Ajax last season, before suffering a season-ending leg injury in February.

The link to Tottenham comes from The Daily Express, who state that Spurs are one of many teams who have been watching De Jong, and will continue to scout him until the end of the season, as De Jong is believed to be keen to remain at Ajax this year.

Borussia Dortmund were linked with a move for the Dutchman, but Barcelona were believed to be favourites to secure his signature. However, he was quick to reject any speculation around his future, and is quoted in the report as saying: "Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona, but not this season.

"I have already played a binding match for Ajax. I’m staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year.”

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong is predominantly a central midfielder, but is incredibly comfortable as a centre back also. Half of his appearances last season came in the heart of defence, showing just how versatile the youngster is.





He began this season playing as a centre back, but has featured in midfield in all but one of his last eight matches for the club. He is believed to be valued at around £40m, highlighting just how important he is to Ajax.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Dutch club are known for developing some incredible young talent, with recent examples being the likes of Kasper Dolberg and Matthijs de Ligt. They were also responsible for the development of Justin Kluivert, who recently left the club in favour of Serie A side Roma.