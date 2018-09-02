West Brom Failed With £15m Deadline Day Bid for Blackburn Star After Nacer Chadli's Surprise Exit

West Bromich Albion reportedly failed with a £15m bid on deadline day to bring Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack to the Hawthorns, as a replacement for the departed Nacer Chadli.

As reported by The Sun, the Baggies had a £7m offer for Dack rejected earlier in the week, although they still felt a deal could have been completed before Friday's loan deadline.

The transfer window closed early for English clubs this summer, although loan deals could still be completed up until August 31st.

Under those restrictions, Darren Moore's West Brom intended to loan the midfielder until January before buying him in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for Rovers and after impressing in pre-season, West Brom made him a top target as they target promotion at the first attempt.

Leicester have also expressed an interest in Dack, but have shelved their plans to pursue the Englishman for a later date.

Dack only recently signed a new contract at Ewood Park, but is said to have been willing to join West Brom if all parties could agree a move.

The Blackburn star has only recently tasted Championship life for the first time after helping Rovers out of League 1 last season, but has done enough to convince Moore to make an initial £11m offer.

Rovers rejected the deal as they also intend to keep their best players around for a promotion push.

Dack only joined the club last summer from Gillingham before going on to score 18 goals in League 1, finishing as the club's top scorer.

He was named League 1 Player of the Year as well as being part of the League 1 Team of the Year.

His four goals in four games this season suggest that he has taken that form into the current campaign.