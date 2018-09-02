West Brom Failed With £15m Deadline Day Bid for Blackburn Star After Nacer Chadli's Surprise Exit

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

West Bromich Albion reportedly failed with a £15m bid on deadline day to bring Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack to the Hawthorns, as a replacement for the departed Nacer Chadli. 

As reported by The Sun, the Baggies had a £7m offer for Dack rejected earlier in the week, although they still felt a deal could have been completed before Friday's loan deadline. 

The transfer window closed early for English clubs this summer, although loan deals could still be completed up until August 31st. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Under those restrictions, Darren Moore's West Brom intended to loan the midfielder until January before buying him in the winter transfer window. 

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer for Rovers and after impressing in pre-season, West Brom made him a top target as they target promotion at the first attempt.

Leicester have also expressed an interest in Dack, but have shelved their plans to pursue the Englishman for a later date. 

Dack only recently signed a new contract at Ewood Park, but is said to have been willing to join West Brom if all parties could agree a move. 

The Blackburn star has only recently tasted Championship life for the first time after helping Rovers out of League 1 last season, but has done enough to convince Moore to make an initial £11m offer. 

Rovers rejected the deal as they also intend to keep their best players around for a promotion push. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Dack only joined the club last summer from Gillingham before going on to score 18 goals in League 1, finishing as the club's top scorer. 

He was named League 1 Player of the Year as well as being part of the League 1 Team of the Year.

His four goals in four games this season suggest that he has taken that form into the current campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)