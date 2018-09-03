BBC Pundit Leon Osman Criticises Tottenham Striker for Underwhelming Performance in Loss to Watford

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

BBC pundit and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has laid the boot into Harry Kane, criticising his underwhelming performance in Tottenham's defeat to Watford.


Tottenham slid to their first defeat of the season, a disappointing 2-1 loss at Vicarage Road that came just six days after Spurs' 3-0 demolition of Manchester United.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Osman, who was working for BBC 5 Live Sport, claimed that Kane had a very poor game, and highlighted one chance in particular that Kane should have finished - a header which he looped over the bar.


''That's one you expect Kane to score,'' said Osman. ''Kane is jumping over (Craig) Cathcart.

''He just heads it over the bar.

''Kane could have hit the target. It was a lazy header.''

Harry Kane is now one of the best strikers in the world, and his name has even been mentioned in the same bracket as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, expectations will have been raised on what chances he should be scoring. 

However, it's just one game. Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season, and at the age of just 25 he is already in the Premier League 100 club. He's won a World Cup Golden Boot and led the Three Lions to their best World Cup performance in 28 years. It feels a little bit harsh to criticise Kane so profusely for just one poor game.

