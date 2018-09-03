BBC Pundit Leon Osman Criticises Tottenham Striker for Underwhelming Performance in Loss to Watford

BBC pundit and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has laid the boot into Harry Kane, criticising his underwhelming performance in Tottenham's defeat to Watford.





Tottenham slid to their first defeat of the season, a disappointing 2-1 loss at Vicarage Road that came just six days after Spurs' 3-0 demolition of Manchester United.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Osman, who was working for BBC 5 Live Sport, claimed that Kane had a very poor game, and highlighted one chance in particular that Kane should have finished - a header which he looped over the bar.





''That's one you expect Kane to score,'' said Osman. ''Kane is jumping over (Craig) Cathcart.

''He just heads it over the bar.

''Kane could have hit the target. It was a lazy header.''

Harry Kane is now one of the best strikers in the world, and his name has even been mentioned in the same bracket as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, expectations will have been raised on what chances he should be scoring.