Celtic Loanee Admits He Could be Recalled by Parent Club as Early as January

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, who is currently on loan to Celtic, has admitted he could make a return to his parent club as soon as January.

This according to the Daily Record, who state that Benkovic turned down moves to Spain and Italy and instead opting to join Brendan Rodgers' Celtic on loan.

Celtic made the loan signing for the 21-year-old Croatian on transfer deadline day, just two weeks after he had signed permanently for Leicester for £13m from Dynamo Zagreb.





Benkovic is keen for first team minutes during his time at Parkhead in his quest to develop as a player, but admitted that Leicester could recall him in January: "I was at Leicester for three weeks and it was great. The price tag was nothing to do with me," he said.





"But I didn't want to spend all season on the bench so I spoke to the manager and told him how much I respect the club, but I want to improve and the only way to do that is to get games.

"I'm young, I need the minutes on the park and the manager agreed with me.

"I want to play as much as possible, so a season-long loan with Celtic was agreed and Leicester has the option of recalling me in the winter."

Benkovic also explained his decision to move to the Scottish league rather than other European locations, saying: "There were other loan options - clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany, but I just wanted to go to Celtic.

“I will promise that I will do my best in every game and every training session. I know I can improve in my game as I want to reach as highest level as possible so I will give all my blood to this club."

"I think this is the best option for me for preparing for football in England and their Premier League - that's why I am delighted to go to Celtic.

"Because Leicester didn't sell Harry Maguire, I knew this would be what happened to me. Going to Celtic gives me up to a year to adapt to British football so I am looking at this loan very positively."

Benkovic joins the Hoops as they continue their run towards yet another SPL title, beating city rivals Rangers in the Old Firm on Sunday. The Scottish league is well know for its toughness and will definitely put the Croatian defender through his paces.