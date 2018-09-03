Club President 'Bitter' Over Drawing Liverpool in Champions League & Says He Will Contact UEFA

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said he will contact UEFA for an explanation into what he feels is an unfair Champions League grouping.

I Partenopei were drawn against Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade during Thursday's UEFA ceremony, and the president is unhappy that the English side were in pot three even after reaching the final last season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on #UCL draw: “We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA. Liverpool, [the] Champions League finalists, are put in pot 3? It is a disastrous anomaly.” pic.twitter.com/RBy9KgH8xW — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 3, 2018

"We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA," he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in an interview in the wake of Sunday's shock loss against Sampdoria (H/T gianlucadimarzio.com). "Liverpool, Champions League finalists, are put in pot three? It is a disastrous anomaly."

This complaint comes after the 69-year-old accused the Reds of secretly sharing the same owner with Italian side AS Roma, given that they sold goalkeeper Alisson to the Anfield outfit this summer.

De Laurentiis also touched on his side's surprising loss on Sunday, backing new boss Carlo Ancelotti and explaining that the manager needs time.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"We will not hold any trials," he added. "We knew that the first 7/8 matches would be a feeling out period for a coach who has been away from Italy for some time. I apologize to the fans who want to win everything right away, but I expected a few bumps in the road.

"Ancelotti needs to get to know the new players as they need to get to know him: it will take time and you also have to consider the opponents. We will remain calm, these are years of investment and growth for Napoli."

Napoli's loss has left them in the fifth spot on the Italian Serie A table. But the president seems to have confidence in his new manager and is willing to be patient.