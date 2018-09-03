Club President 'Bitter' Over Drawing Liverpool in Champions League & Says He Will Contact UEFA

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said he will contact UEFA for an explanation into what he feels is an unfair Champions League grouping.

I Partenopei were drawn against Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade during Thursday's UEFA ceremony, and the president is unhappy that the English side were in pot three even after reaching the final last season.

"We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA," he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in an interview in the wake of Sunday's shock loss against Sampdoria (H/T gianlucadimarzio.com). "Liverpool, Champions League finalists, are put in pot three? It is a disastrous anomaly."

This complaint comes after the 69-year-old accused the Reds of secretly sharing the same owner with Italian side AS Roma, given that they sold goalkeeper Alisson to the Anfield outfit this summer.

De Laurentiis also touched on his side's surprising loss on Sunday, backing new boss Carlo Ancelotti and explaining that the manager needs time.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"We will not hold any trials," he added. "We knew that the first 7/8 matches would be a feeling out period for a coach who has been away from Italy for some time. I apologize to the fans who want to win everything right away, but I expected a few bumps in the road. 

"Ancelotti needs to get to know the new players as they need to get to know him: it will take time and you also have to consider the opponents. We will remain calm, these are years of investment and growth for Napoli."

Napoli's loss has left them in the fifth spot on the Italian Serie A table. But the president seems to have confidence in his new manager and is willing to be patient.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)