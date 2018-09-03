Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Nets 4 Goals on Juventus Debut as Dad Waits to Open Account With Bianconeri

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once again failed to find the back of the net in Serie A this weekend, with newly promoted Parma the latest side to delay the inevitable and prevent the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from opening his account with the Bianconeri.

But while the former Real Madrid star is continuing to draw blanks in Italy, Ronaldo's son was on fire during his debut with Juventus' Under-9 side this weekend.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It was reported last week how Cristiano Jr. would become part of the Old Lady's youth set up this season, and the youngster made a lasting impression on the Juventus Pulcini side during a 7-1 win over Lucento on his debut.

Ronaldo's son scored four of his team's goals over the weekend, prompting a crazy social media reaction which was impossible to miss.

But while Ronaldo's son was impressing over the weekend, Juventus' record signing has extended his goalscoring drought to three games for the Bianconeri, failing to find the back of the net after 23 attempts - a record in Europe's top five leagues this season.

The former Manchester United forward will have another chance to break his duck after the international break when Juventus welcome Sassuolo to Turin.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side are coming off the back of an impressive 5-3 win over Genoa on Sunday and will be full of confidence travelling to the home of the reigning champions, especially if star man Domenico Berardi can stay fit over the next two weeks.

Should Ronaldo fail to score once again when the Neroverdi come to town, the Portugal international's next opportunity to score will be in the Champions League group stages against Valencia, a team who the 33-year-old previously scored 15 times against in just 16 La Liga matches.

