Dean Saunders Claims Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Drop Defender Has Made Them Title Contenders

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has said that the Reds' recent success in the Premier League is down to manager Jurgen Klopp dropping left-back Alberto Moreno from the starting squad.

The Liverpool manager was previously a fan of the Spanish defender, as Moreno racked up 50 appearances in all competitions in Klopp's first season in charge at Anfield.

Jason Miller/GettyImages

However, Moreno's form - plus the rise of Scottish full-back Andy Robertson into the Liverpool starting eleven, has limited the Spaniard's game time under Klopp, as the 26-year-old has only made 28 Premier League appearances in the last two seasons.

And Saunders has said that Liverpool's good form at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season is down to Moreno's absence from the team.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The former Wales and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager told Starsport, as cited by the Daily Star: "I've been impressed with Robertson's choice of pass when he's travelling forward with the ball. Whether to put it down the line or chop inside or turn back out and start again or those diagonal balls.

"I like his distribution of the ball, I would have like to play with him as a striker. And he's made the difference because I think Moreno's been costing them.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"Until Robertson's got in the team, that's when they started keeping clean sheets. So the defence is quite good although you could argue that they could do with another centre-half."

Following four wins from their opening four league fixtures, Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit top of the Premier League table on goal difference, but face a tricky test in their next game after the international break when they travel to Wembley to play Tottenham Hotspur on 15th September.