Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Signs New Long-Term Contract

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has further committed himself to the club by signing a new 'long-term' contract.

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has further committed himself to the club by signing a new 'long-term' contract that promises to keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

"I'm very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I'm absolutely delighted," Henderson told LiverpoolFC.com.

"It doesn't seem like too long ago when I signed my first one - it feels like yesterday, really - but a lot has happened since then. I feel it's been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I've enjoyed so much.

"There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I'm so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."

Henderson has played 283 games for Liverpool to date since arriving on Merseyside from boyhood club Sunderland for a fee of around £20m back in the summer of 2011.

The 28-year-old made his first start of the 2018/19 season over the weekend when he played 71 minutes of the 2-1 Premier League win against Leicester. He had previously only appeared as a substitute after participating with England at the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)