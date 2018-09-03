Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has further committed himself to the club by signing a new 'long-term' contract that promises to keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

"I'm very happy to have signed a new contract for a long period of time. I'm absolutely delighted," Henderson told LiverpoolFC.com.

"It doesn't seem like too long ago when I signed my first one - it feels like yesterday, really - but a lot has happened since then. I feel it's been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I've enjoyed so much.

"There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be. I'm so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."

Henderson has played 283 games for Liverpool to date since arriving on Merseyside from boyhood club Sunderland for a fee of around £20m back in the summer of 2011.

The 28-year-old made his first start of the 2018/19 season over the weekend when he played 71 minutes of the 2-1 Premier League win against Leicester. He had previously only appeared as a substitute after participating with England at the World Cup.