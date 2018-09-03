Jose Mourinho Critical of Wasteful Man Utd Despite Red Devils Easing to Win Over Dogged Burnley

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Jose Mourinho felt his Manchester United side should have scored several more goals against Burnley, criticising his side for not putting the game to bed when they had the chance.

United won the match 2-0 at Turf Moor, but following a red card to Marcus Rashford were put under pressure from Burnley, who threw on additional attacking power to try and take advantage of their extra man.

Paul Pogba meanwhile saw a penalty saved by Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, when the teams still had 11 men apiece.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

After the final whistle had gone, Mourinho told BBC Sport in his post-match interview"Burnley played very well as a team, and there were very good individual performances and we should score many more goals.


"The result shouldn't have been open until the last minute."


Pogba's penalty miss, which saw the Frenchman take a very long and exaggerated run-up before Hart guessed correctly, meant that United weren't as far out of sight as they perhaps should have been.

However, Mourinho refused to criticise Pogba before suggesting that naivety cost Marcus Rashford dearly as he was sent off for lashing out at Clarets defender Phil Bardsley.


"I never blame a player for missing penalties. I blame the ones who refuse to go up there. Paul's scored some good ones for us."


"I don't know what happened. I would say it was naive. It was a kid and a very experienced man. Bardsley's been in the game for 20 years and Marcus is a naive boy."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

United face Watford in their next fixture, who came from behind against Tottenham to keep their perfect start to the Premier League season going.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)