Jose Mourinho has declared that Manchester United will have news regarding a new contract for David de Gea "sooner than later."

The Spanish goalkeeper was a long-time target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, but they appear to have cooled the interest after signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.

While United look to be safe where Madrid are concerned, the stopper's contract will expire at the end of the season and he will be free to negotiate terms with other clubs in January.

The Red Devils have an offer on the table and negotiations were expected to have been concluded three months ago. However, the player is believed to be holding out for a £350,000-a-week salary that would put him on a pay scale similar to that of Alexis Sanchez.

With the threat of Madrid gone, the Old Trafford club are reportedly playing hardball over the keeper's wage demands. And Mourinho has jokingly revealed that things would have been wrapped up by now if he was involved in the discussions as he would have given the player whatever he wants.

However, he expects the club to tie de Gea down soon.

“I don’t belong in the process of discussing deals with the players and negotiations with agents," the manager said, via The Sun.

“I never did that, it’s something that I don’t even like to do. I would be a bad negotiator; I would give everything to the players! So I don’t belong to that.

“I just know that everything is in movement and hopefully sooner than later we’ll have good news.”

United halted their losing slide on the weekend, claiming a 2-0 win over Burnley after defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. They did lose Marcus Rashford to a red card, but a brace from Romelu Lukaku was enough to earn Jose Mourinho's side a much needed win.