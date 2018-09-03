Jurgen Klopp Hints That Fabinho Is Ready to Make Liverpool Debut After Taking 'Big Steps'

Jurgen Klopp insists that the only reason Fabinho is yet to play for Liverpool is because of the strength in depth of the Reds' squad.

The Brazilian midfielder, signed from Monaco this summer for €50m, was left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for the third consecutive game this weekend as victory over Leicester put Klopp's side top of the table going into the international break.

Klopp said that Fabinho had made 'big steps' in recent weeks and could be ready to make his Liverpool debut after the international break.

Fabinho will become our most important player (or at least level with Firmino/Van Dijk) over the next 4-6 weeks. Unplayable at Monaco & an example of how a proper number 6 should operate. Starting him against PSG would be ideal for more reasons than one. Composure will be key. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 2, 2018

"Nothing [is wrong]," Klopp said, quoted by ESPN. "The team is good. He needs time to adapt. He could have been in the squad but it's quite difficult when they are all fit.

"It's good to have the situation, but one needs more time or the others are already used to it. That's the only reason. He will come back. He already makes big steps in the last few weeks. He could even play."

When the Premier League resumes after the international break, Liverpool face a tough run of fixtures across three competitions, including games against Chelsea (twice), Manchester City, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp says that he will need all of his players to deal with the fixture congestion.

"Hopefully, he will have games for Brazil and have that," Klopp said. "Then it's games, games, games and the whole of September -- I don't know how many, but a lot. We need all of them.

"It looked like we didn't need all of them because we played a consistent lineup, but the level in training was high [and] because of that, it's all cool. Hopefully, they come back healthy and we have to use them all."

Four wins from four marks Liverpool's best ever start to a Premier League season.